Weekend Viewing Guide

Happy Friday everyone!

Sports have certainly been in short supply lately...but TV20 has some great stuff for basketball fans this weekend. Saturday you can catch another of the Classic NBA Finals that we've been featuring the last several weeks. At 2 pm Saturday, it's the 2018 NBA Finals Game 1 featuring Cleveland at Golden State. Later Saturday night, TV20 continues airing the sports documentary The Last Dance which focuses on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Episode 3 airs at 8 pm, followed by Episode 4 at 9. Meanwhile, Sunday night starting at 8 pm, it's what I call TV20 Game Night with Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

There's always a variety of options over on The CW. Saturday's CW Afternoon Movie at 2 pm is Big Baby. It revolves around a scientist, and his machine, which accidentally turn his 4 year old grandson into a 30 year old man. The CW Prime Time Movie Saturday night at 8 is the high school football film Varsity Blues. Sunday at 3 pm, the CW features The Fisher King starring Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges.

Circle, channel 20.4, is known for it's country music programming. Saturday night at 8 (and 9) pm, Opry returns. This weekends artists are Chris Janson, Chris Young, Brett Young, and Carly Pearce. That episode of Opry, by the way, reairs on TV20 Sunday at 1 pm. Sunday at 5 pm, Circle has the movie The Shadow Riders, a western starring Tom Selleck and Sam Elliot.

Over on MeTV, channel 20.3, you can catch the sci-fi thriller Dinosaurus Saturday night at 8... and Return to Mayberry Sunday at 5 pm.

Enjoy your weekend!