Weekend Viewing Guide

Happy Friday everyone!

Some interesting shows on TV20 as we head through the weekend. Starting off tonight at 8, it's Shark Tank. It's followed by ABC's 20/20 at 9 pm. Saturday starting at 8 pm, TV20 has episodes 4, 5 and 6 of the basketball documentary, The Last Dance. It looks at Phil Jackson leading the unique talent of the Chicago Bulls to another NBA title. It also focuses on Michael Jordan...and the cultural figure he became. By the way, parts 4, 5 and 6 reair Sunday starting at 2 pm. Then in prime time Sunday, game show fans can catch Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game starting at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, movies and some good shows over on The CW Network this weekend. Saturday evening at 8 it's the coming of age drama For Keeps with Molly Ringwald. On Sunday at 3 pm, it's the Academy Award winning drama An Officer and a Gentelman starring Richard Gere, Debra Winger and Louis Gossett Junior. Later Sunday night, The CW has DC's Stargirl at 8 pm... followed by Supergirl at 9.

Music fans should check out Circle, channel 20.4 this weekend. Saturday at 2 pm, Circle has Soundstage featuring Jewel at the Rialto Square Theatre. It's followed at 4:30 with Gone With the Wind: The Remarkable Rise and Tragic Fall of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the southern rock band that started in Jacksonville. Then, Saturday night at 8, and 9, Opry is back. This week's guests are Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray and Steve Wariner. You can also catch that episode on TV20 Sunday at 1 pm.

MeTV has Bride of Frankenstein Saturday night at 8. Of course, for all the latest news, watch WCJB TV20 News Saturday and Sunday at 6 and 11 pm.

Enjoy your weekend!