Weekend crowd at boat ramps causes concerns for residents across Alachua County

Many in North Central Florida have practiced only leaving home for essential activities like grocery shopping.

In Alachua county, outdoor activities are still allowed but gatherings of more than ten are not permitted in the latest amendment to the stay-at-home order.

Gillian Robinson of High Springs says that over the weekend the boat ramp was crowded. "Oh there were so many cars down here"

People that live near the boat ramp say more than 15 cars were parked outside of their homes.

"We dont want to have that virus spreading around our community"

Robinson says it's concerning that people did not stay home.

"Stay home you know, protect us, there are other residents in the community. Consider us, you know, your fellow residents, and what it means to us. Having businesses shut down and as long as that virus is spreading through the community, businesses are going to be shut down and people are gonna be out of work."

Through the county's COVID-19 portal and law enforcement reports, anywhere from 25 to 40 people were at various boat ramps across the county.

Alachua County communications director Mark Sexton said, "We just ask people think about yourself and your family. Think about the people that are in these gatherings that could be infected and could be at risk. Think about the law enforcement officer who has to respond and break up this group, it's just bad all the way around."

If the county receives more reports of large gatherings, they will be forced to close boat ramps across the county.

