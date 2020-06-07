We're Open: First Magnitude Brewing Company

The State of Florida is allowing breweries to operate with the same restrictions as restaurants, but with the additional requirement of an on-site food truck.

Everybody knows there is nothing better than coming home and cracking open a cold one. For you beer lovers out there it is not just home where you can enjoy a brew now.

Whether you are a fan of hoppy IPAs or a crisp lager, First Magnitude Brewing Company in Gainesville has plenty of beers to suit your palate.

“Ever since this pandemic's been happening, we've been doing more limited releases because our taproom hasn't been open,” First Magnitude Co-Founder John Denny said.

The brewery's beer garden is now open with room for social distancing in between tables.

“It's in a really safe environment. Everybody wears masks, everybody's extremely careful and we are just looking out for our staff and we are just looking out for the community while getting to offer the great experience we used to be able to supply,” First Magnitude Co-Founder Christine Denny said.

With contactless service, mobile ordering, and even a drive-thru, you are still able to get a cold can of beer while pitching in to help a local business.

Thanks so much to the people of Gainesville for really keeping us afloat during this time, it's been amazing,” John Denny said.

First Magnitude is pledging to donate one hundred percent of the profits from T-shirts and their new beer "Pisces West Coast IPA" being released on Friday to local racial equity efforts.