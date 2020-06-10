We're Open: That Bar and Table

It has probably been a while since you have been able to sit at your favorite bar. However, with bars and restaurants now opening at 50% capacity, restaurants like That Bar and Table in Haile Plantation are making sure you can still sip on your cocktails.

“And we have had a huge number of folks excited to be able to sit right there in front of the bartender and have conversations with their favorite staff," That Bar and Table Partner Jay Hula said.

You may remember the restaurant as "Loosey's" but you can still order from the same menu.

“The name change happened slowly over the course of these first few months. We didn’t want to scare away any folks who have grown accustomed to Loosey’s and loved it for what it is and that's the entire reason we decided to purchase the place. We were regulars here and loved this location, couldn’t imagine doing business somewhere else," Hula said.

You will see a few changes, like employees wearing masks and limited seating.

“So what we’ve done is marked every other table approximately as 'do not use'. We’ve kinda put some humorous signs on those to make light of the fact that we may need to move people around in ways they may not be accustomed to," Hula said.

That Bar and Table is offering curbside pick-up and cocktails to go if you would rather not dine in but Hula says he happy to be getting back into the swing of things.

"The support of our community, the neighbors in this area, the patrons who’ve been here, regulars for a long time, and the new folks who have come by have been tremendous, they’ve kept us afloat through all of this," he said.