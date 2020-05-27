We're Open: Thornebrook Chocolates

Thornebrook Chocolates is located in the Thornebrook Village Shopping Center and has been making some adjustments to make sure its customers stay safe.

With over 35 years of sweetness, Thornebrook Chocolates is continuing to sell their delectable treats.

"We decided to stay open and work more like a to-go, curbside delivery situation and we actually are continuing to do that for people who want to continue to have more of a social distant service," Member Manager and Owner Cathleen Blagay said.

Blagay says the shop is asking their customers to wear masks inside and staff will be helping them with their items to help limit direct contact with in-store items.

"We're doing things just a little bit differently just to protect everybody's health.," she said.

Life really has been like a box of chocolates lately, not really knowing what you're gonna get.

"While we do understand and of course support everybody being safe, but in the meantime, we'll keep up the health and safety precautions and maybe adapt a few that are ongoing after things calm down a little bit," Blagay said.

However, one thing is for sure:

"We've really had an outpouring of people who really value us as a part of the community," Blagay said.