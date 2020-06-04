Western Alachua County residents discuss the formation of a new county

In 1925, unhappy residents of Western Alachua County broke off in 1925 to create Gilchrist county, which happens to be the last county to be added.

Well, unhappy residents of today's western part of the county met to talk about splitting off too.

Claiming Alachua County leaders ignore their concerns, Newberry city commissioner Tim Marden and a group of supporters are making plans to create the tentatively named Springs county.

Their preliminary plan would be to separate from Alachua County. Springs County would include the towns of Archer, Newberry, Jonesville, High Springs, and Alachua.

Ultimately they would appeal to the state legislature to approve the split.