Whale beached in cove makes great escape from killer whales

A whale is back in open water after dodging two close calls on the coast of Chile.

A whale trying to escape orcas beached itself, but was luckily able to figure a way to escape. (Source: CNN)

The Chilean Navy says the whale beached itself after escaping a pack of killer whales that went after it.

A video taken by the Chilean Navy shows the whale stranded near the southern tip of Chile on Monday, but the whale eventually managed to work its way out of shallow waters and swim back into the ocean.

However, two other whales that were stranded as well were unfortunately not that lucky.

The Chilean Navy’s statement says the killer whales, also called orcas, managed to get the other two whales.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.