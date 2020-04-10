COVID-19 impacting working families

Life during COVID-19 isn't the easiest for working parents.

"It's been stressful to be honest with you," said working mother Silvana Fajardo.

Parents are working from home managing their kids learning from home.

Fajardo of Gainesville normally spends her day at her job at Sharp Spring.

Now she works side by side with her twins.

"That has been a little challenging because sometimes we get the assignments daily and sometimes we don't," she said,

So, how are the students holding up working from home?

A place where the bell doesn't ring and they don't have their friends to talk to.

Do they like it better?

"Not really, because I really miss my teachers," said her son, Sebastian Fajardo.

But, it's a life everyone is getting accustomed to.

"They miss their teachers, of course, and their friends, the hardest thing for them, I think, is not being able to play with their friends because we can't get together," Silvana said. "I never thought I'd download messenger kids for them, but that has been a savior because they get to talk to them."

But, things could be worse.

"I think we have it easy compared to some of the other people," she said.

So, some parents are choosing to look at the bright side, hoping this is all over soon.