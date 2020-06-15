What's Growing On: UF/IFAS SEEDIT Program

The University of Florida is attempting to bring new agricultural and environmental enterprises to the state by funding a new program called SEEDIT. The idea for the program came from the UF/IFAS Dean of Research.

Robert Gilbert says, “we decided to start a program of emerging enterprises and when I went to the faculty committee to do this, it really extended beyond crops because they made the point. We

have aquaculture industries, we have livestock industries, we have folks looking at different ways of growing their lawns and gardens and really we needed to bring faculty teams together to help with all of those potential enterprises.”

In total, there are 19 SEEDIT projects that will receive over 1.2 million dollars in funding, which will come from Gilbert's office, as well as the Senior Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources office.

Gilbert says, “we have 176 faculty from across 19 different teams working together on these. And it’s a very diverse variety of enterprises. It encompasses our aquaculture industry, looking at oysters and clams for example, industrial hemp, and other crops that are tropical in nature, like vanilla, which we have an advantage for being a tropical and subtropical state.”

The program began before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which has delayed the start of research. But, dr. Gilbert says, the pandemic has also proven how important this program is for the future.

He says, “I’m hoping that it has made the consumers realize how important agriculture is in the state of florida. And having locally produced foods, how important that is for us and sustainability of the state and for the benefit of all the consumers in the state. I also think that it has caused economic stress on our industries. And so being able to identify potential alternative crops is more important than ever.”

Dr. Gilbert also says this is the first time they are doing a SEEDIT program with UF/IFAS and research should begin in the fall if the university reopens.