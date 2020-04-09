What's Growing On: Victory Gardens

With so many people starting to become concerned about where they are going to get their next meal from, now is the perfect time to start your own in-home victory garden.

Victory gardens are becoming popular in the age of covid-19, but they originated over 75 years ago. During world war two, the government actually asked americans to try and grow food in their backyard to fill in the gaps that there were in the food supply at that time, and they were hugely successful.

If you are stuck at home and want to start your own victory garden, there are actually some classes available across north central florida through different IFAS extension offices.

Wendy Wilbur, the statewide master gardener volunteer program coordinator, says, “in columbia county, Lake City, Marion County in Ocala, and in Orange County they actually have a victory garden program. So far almost 500 people have signed up for this virtual community that's going to teach them about growing their own produce and allow for peer to peer sharing that folks who already have some experience in gardening can share with those who don't have as much experience.”

Those online programs are available to anybody across the state.

Wilbur advises for first time gardeners to plant things like lettuce, kale, cauliflower, and green beans.