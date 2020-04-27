What's to come for North Central Florida Colleges

"If you can say one thing about this semester it's that no one will ever forget it,” said University of Florida Spokesperson Steve Orlando.

University of Florida student Taylor Beatty said, "My first time taking an HonorLog test it was a disaster the questions weren't working half of the people couldn't see some of the questions and so on the lock actually cut shut down the exam they crashed the site because so many people were emailing and using the chat box because they weren't prepared for 1,200 students to be taking the test at one time.”

Because in all reality, was anyone prepared for colleges across the nation to transition online in what seemed like overnight?

So, what is fall semester going to look like?

“Right now, the best way to describe it is the one thing that is certain is uncertainty,” said Orlando.

He said UF is considering the possibility of remaining online through fall semester.

"We have to kind of very carefully take a look at what the evolution of this is going to look like over the course of the summer,” he said.

Everyone should know by mid-july.

But Orlando also said, for summer at least, tuition and fees will remain the same, meaning students will still have to pay fees for things like using UF's gyms, city busses, health and athletic fees, even though most student's won't be on campus to use them.

“If gyms aren't open we shouldn't be paying for the gym, if we distance-learning, all of those on campus fees--we shouldn't have to pay for them,” said Beatty. "I know it's going to hurt but we're also paying for the amenities that go along with the UF student.”

But, as a semester for the books comes to a close, Beatty says she's proud her university made the safe decision to move online.

"I think UF taking the initiative to move us all online learning caring about our health and safety does give me a sense of calm and relief knowing that they do care and put students first,” she said. "They've lost a lot of money closing sporting events and stuff but ultimately it was about the safety of the students."

As for other colleges in North Central Florida, Santa Fe College will remain online for Summer A courses, but certain Summer B courses that require face-to-face instruction may be held on campus pending approval.

"Classes that would have been online courses whether or not there was a pandemic will continue to have their distance learning fees,” said Santa Fe College Spokesperson Jay Anderson. "Classes that would have been face-to-face on campus or at any of our centers that are now online because of the pandemic will NOT have the distance learning fees.”

Florida Gateway College said “ While we’re 6 feet apart, we’ll help you get 6 credits closer.”

The college is reffering to it’s new deal to help students financially.

If a student pays for a three-credit hour course, the college will waive tuition for his or her second three-credit hour course.

The college is planning to continue face-to-face classes for fall semester.