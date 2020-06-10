Williston Regional General Hospital sold for $100

It's the next chapter in the sad story of Williston's Regional General Hospital. Court records show that former owner Jorge Perez and his partners have sold the facility for $100.

The new owner-- Complete Business Solutions-- had held the mortgage on the property and began foreclosure proceedings last year.

After it was acquired by Perez in 2013, the hospital began suffering a number of recurring financial problems and a year ago the state denied the hospital's renewal application.

