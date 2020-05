A 36-year-old man from Williston died in a vehicle accident on Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling east on U.S Highway 27 at NE 40th Street.

Somehow the man's vehicle went off the roadway and onto the south shoulder. The driver overcorrected his vehicle and it landed in the westbound lanes, where it flipped over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Levy County Fire Rescue.