Williston teen in need of a heart transplant

Some Levy County elementary students were jumping rope to help their teacher's son.

Max Williams, 17, is in need of a heart transplant.

He has a complex congenital heart defect and he had three major open-heart surgeries.

His mother, Erin Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Joyce Bullock Elementary School in Williston.

Students participated in the fundraiser called Jump for Max to help with the family's medical expenses.

“We are so appreciative of all the generosity of this community and how they have embraced him,” Williams said. “Without the support, we really could not being doing this."

P.E. teacher Patty Griffith was Max's second-grade teacher and when Max was in her class he would participate in Jump Rope for Heart.

“I just want Max to know that we are strong for him and that we are going to get through this,” Griffith said. “I just appreciate these children because these children have been strong throughout the whole thing and they get out of the car and they tell me in the mornings that ‘I’m getting strong for Max’ so your heart just beams with happiness. I’m just super proud of them."

Every Wednesday, residents of Williston wear their “Max shirts" to support organ donorship.

To help, contact the Joyce Bullock Elementary School principal Melissa Lewis at 352-528-3341 or via email at melissa.lewis@levyk12.org