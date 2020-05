More jobs will come to North Central Florida as a new grocery store is planned to open this year.

Earlier this year, the Lucky's in Gainesville closed down along with the chain's other stores across Florida.

Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn-Dixie, bought the Gainesville store and will turn it into a Winn-Dixie before the end of the year.

Company representatives say the location will be remodeled before opening.

The date for a grand opening has not been announced.