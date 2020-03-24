With gyms closed, fitness equipment sales increase and NCFL residents opt for outdoor activities

With gyms and fitness centers closed across Florida, some North Central Florida residents are getting creative when it comes to staying fit.

With schools closed, Katie Fairless, 7, and her mom Jeanell are doing what they can to stay healthy.

"Yesterday we went out in the back yard and danced, I go walking myself a lot, “ Jeanell said.

Something as simple as going outside and making chalk art or even working out in an open field can help people stay motivated.

"Maybe I'll find something that I like, that I didn't realize before, usually I just like doing purely just weight training,”

University of Florida student Brandon Terracino said.

Although, customers cannot step foot in the store, Play It Again Sports Store in Gainesville is offering customers doorstep delivery or curbside pick up after they place their orders over the phone.

"We have stuff coming in this week, should be hitting the stores, Thursday or Friday. We got more stuff coming in the next week also. We're trying to get in what we can to help out our customers and get what they want,” Play It Again Sports Owner Jeff Camp said.

Fitness Depot in Gainesville is also closed but employees are taking calls if anyone is interested in buying a specific type of equipment.

While some residents wait to for the notification that their weights or other equipment are ready to be picked up, there are still open air parks or trails you can get some fresh air at:

29th Road Nature Park, Boulware Springs, Broken Arrow Bluff Nature Park, Citizens Field, Clear Lake Nature Park, Colclough Pond Nature Park, Depot Park, Flatwood Conservation Area, Gum Root Park, Haisley Lynch Park, Hibiscus Park, John Mahon Nature Park, Loblolly Woods, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, Morningside Nature Center, Palm Point Nature Park, Split Rock Conservation Area, Springhill Park, Sweetwater Wetlands Park