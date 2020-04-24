Woman possibly involved in shooting, faces felony drug charges

On Monday, a shooting was reported on 7401 West Newberry Road.

Lacy Morelock, 20, was identified as a suspect involved in the incident.

According to the investigation, Morelock was arguing with Theopilus Lynum. Lynum hit Morelock and a handgun was dropped and Morelock reportedly shot him. Lynum was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Morelock was located during a traffic stop driving the car believed to be involved in the shooting. She had visible face and neck injuries and she was also covered in blood.

She claimed she shot Lynum as self-defense under Florida's Stand Your Ground Law.

Morelock was arrested and an officer performed a pat search. During the search a hard object was found near Morelock's crotch area.

Eventually Morelock was taken to the hospital for her injuries accompanied by law enforcement. At the hospital a powdery white substance was found in a plastic bag. The substance was tested and it was identified as MDPV and weighed 19 grams.

Morelock faces a felony drug charge for a controlled substance. Her bond is posted at $100,000.

Morelock admitted to shooting Lynum, leaving the area, and getting rid of the gun. The gun that deputies believe was used in the shooting was eventually recovered.