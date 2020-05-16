Gainesville woman crashes vehicle and bites police officer

Gainesville police say Kiah Tyus,24, ran a red light south of state road 121 and U.S. 441 before crashing into a dump truck near NW 34th Steet.

Police say she ran from the crash holding two small children. When she tried to walk into traffic while holding the children, the police tried to stop her.

That's when she bit one of the officer's fingers and swung box cutters at the other officers.

Tyus is being charged with battery, aggravated assault, and child neglect.

Her bond is set at $42,000.