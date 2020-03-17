Woman found alive after deputies say she was kidnapped Sunday night

A Putnam County woman was found alive after deputies say she was kidnapped Sunday night.

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies started searching for Eliza Colay after a witness saw her being beaten by Carl Oxendine and put into a vehicle.

Colay called deputies Monday. She was okay, but would not meet face to face and sounded in distress.

Detectives found Oxendine's car in Flagler County and, using a pit maneuver, stopped the vehicle on County Road 305.

Oxendine is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.