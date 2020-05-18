Woman's car crashes and bursts into flames after fleeing from deputies

A routine traffic stop ended with a fiery crash in Alachua County Monday.

A woman was accused of driving 77 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone, Alachua County deputies said.

When a deputy pulled her over, she gave a false name. While the deputy tried to confirm her identity, the woman sped.

Just minutes later, she crashed into the Quick Care Med Walk-In Clinic on the 25000 block of West Newberry Road where the car burst into flames.

The driver survived the crash and will receive medical care, deputies said.

Deputies said they will file a sworn complaint against her for speeding, careless driving, driving with a suspended license and resisting and fleeing.

