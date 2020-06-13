Woman kills Ocala teenager in car crash by driving in the opposite lane

A teenager from Ocala is dead and another is injured after a crash in Marion County early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 37-year-old woman from Lady Lake was driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S 441.

Troopers say the woman's pickup truck hit another car driven by a 19-year-old with a 16-year-old passenger coming from the opposite direction.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced the 16-year-old dead at the scene

The drivers of both cars only had minor injuries