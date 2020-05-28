Woman protests for 16 hours at Alachua County Jail

Danielle Chanzes sat outside of the Alachua County Jail since 10 o'clock last night.

"It's just wrong to keep people in a cage longer," she said. "I think some people are just like, 'Oh it's just a few more hours,' but nobody wants to be in jail."

She is a member of the Alachua County COVID-19 Bond Fund.

"The idea behind this bond fund really came out of the poor response that our Sheriff Sadie Darnell, Bill Cervone, and honestly the courts have had to COVID-19," she said.

Last night, she paid a man's bail for $1,500, and the jail refused to release him over a clerical error.

Sgt. Frank Kinsey said, "We didn't write the bond amount, we just processed the paperwork, verify it for accuracy and completeness."

"We detected that there was a deficiency and we've taken the steps that we can ensure that everything is accurate and right now," he said.

"Just a reminder that this individual has not been convicted of any crimes here," Chanzes said."You know, he is innocent until proven guilty, so locking him in a cage and then also when we've already paid the bond is just wrong."

After clearing everything up, he was released just after 2 p.m.

The Alachua County Bond Fund has raised over $11,000.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.