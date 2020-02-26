Woman who stabbed her boss now accused of grand theft and fraud

The woman accused of attempting to murder her boss now faces charges of fraud and grand theft.

Linda Williams, 40, was suspected of stealing from the law firm, Scruggs, Carmichael and Wershow, Gainesville Police said.

Now charges filed against Williams Tuesday confirm what her supervisor had suspected.

Police believe that was the motive when Williams entered her workplace in January and stabbed her boss multiple times. Williams was also accused of trying to run over her boss earlier that same day.