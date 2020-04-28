Women's health clinic goes virtual

Millions of parents across the country have spent the past few weeks adapting to changes in order to keep their families healthy. For new mothers, this can be an especially stressful time. Comprehensive Women's Health in Gainesville is using technology to give new mother and expecting mothers a peace of mind, through their Telehealth app and online patient portal.

“It’s been around for a few years, the portal has, but we have not utilized it nearly as much as we do now," Kelly Cynkar, Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, said.

It's a win-win situation, making meetings more efficient for staff and pateints.

“It’s a good thing … it’s saving patients from having to come into the office and it’s an easy way for us to communicate information. You can even message us from here with questions about prescriptions or any symptoms that you may be having. You can choose which provider you want to send a message to and they can communicate with you directly," Cynkar said.

Not only does going virtual make the services more accessible to patients, but more importantly, the virtual tools give patients a peace of mind

Cecilia Riley is a patient who has used Telehealth for the first time with Comprehensive Women's Health.

“I can use it on my phone … I can get in touch with them anytime and they’re available. They’re able to see me without even going to the office and me having exposure to the COVID, especially with everything going on … especially with a newborn baby ... you don’t want to bring them out to do much of anything even if there wasn’t a pandemic. I can be in the comfort of my own home and consult with my physician and get cared for,” Riley said.

Dr. Amy Million is a gynecologist at the clinic who has been working remotely through Telehealth. She believes the technology they have begun to use to ease stress through the pandemic, will be used even after the pandemic is through.

“We really want to try to keep people at home and safe as possible. If there is anything good that comes out of situations like this, I think it’s been a really good catalyst in doing something new that can really benefit the patients. I think people have realized how much they like this. I think it’s going to be hard to take it away, quite honestly,” she said.

