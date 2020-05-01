Work continues at Belleview HS Agriculture Program

Students may be studying from home now, but work at some Marion County schools never stops.

Through Belleview High School's Agriculture program, students take care of a horse, pig, and 16 cattle and their calves.

But even with schools closed for the rest of the academic year, these animals still need to be taken care of.

That responsibility now rests with AG Instructor, Amy Davis

"Even though there's no school, the animals still have to be fed and taken care of,” she said.

Davis visits the high school every day to take care of the animals, because agriculture doesn't stop, not even for COVID-19.

"Cows and pigs have to be fed daily. They have to be taken care of to make sure that they're healthy and not getting sick. We can't just stop. That would be unethical to do those things to our livestock and that's how every American Agriculturist really truly feels and believes. To them this isn't a job, to them, this is a way of life, it's their passion, and that's why it's so vitally important them now more than ever,” she said.

One of the big challenges for Davis has been not having her 150 animal science students helping her.

"It definitely is different. It's a lot quieter out here, and it's been challenging trying to get everything done without their help,” she said.

But Davis said, it's about the love for animals, that's why she and others in the agriculture industry aren't letting COVID-19 get in their way.