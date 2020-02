It is starting to look the horse community is responding favorably to the World Equestrian Center being built in Marion County.

The developers announced today they have 10,000 stall reservations so far, and the facility isn't scheduled to open until next year.

When it's finished the center will have 21-hundred permanent stalls in 23 steel and concrete barns.

The first scheduled event at the new facility is set to start Jan. 5.