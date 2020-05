As people in North Central Florida continue to come together to provide food for those in need, two more events are set for this week.

A fresh food distribution took place on Wednesday at the Baptist Church in High Springs, and the YMCA of Central Florida will host another event on Thursday.

Two hundred meals will be given on a first come, first serve basis from 10 a.m. until noon. The YMCA will also host food distributions next Wednesday and on May 28th.