Yikes! Venomous blue dragons wash up on Texas beaches

(Gray News) – What will these strange times bring next? First it was the pandemic, then murder hornets. Now, we must contend with venomous and otherworldly-looking blue dragons from the Gulf of Mexico. Some of the inch-long sea slugs have washed up at Padre Island National Seashore. “Blue dragons are very small … but don't let their size fool you, they have a defense worthy of the name dragon,” a Facebook post from the national park said.

Here there be dragons! A blue dragon, a type of nudibranch or sea slug, was found in the park this weekend. Blue... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

These sea slugs are a predator of the Portuguese man-of-war, which ocean swimmers know can pack an excruciatingly painful sting.

Blue dragons take the stinging cells from the man-of-war after their meals and move them to their extremities.

“Because they are able to concentrate the stinging cells together, their sting can be more painful than a man-of-war's!” according to the national seashore post.

The good news: the little creatures are rare.

“So, if you see a dragon in the park, be amazed as they are a rare find, but also keep your distance!”

