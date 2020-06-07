Your Week Ahead: June 8-12

On June 8, some pools will be reopening in Gainesville. The pools will be reopening in phases. Starting on Monday, H. Spurgeon, Cherry, and Dwight h. Hunter pools will be open.

Residents must still maintain social distancing guidelines and register in advance to use the pools.

The equestrian community in Marion County will be gearing up for the Ocala Breeders Sales.

On June 9, the group will host its sale of two-year-olds in training. It will start at 10 a.m. and will continue through Friday. The auctions will be streamed live online.

The sale was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the pandemic.

On June 10, Micanopy residents will be holding a peaceful protest for Hannah Brown, a 14-year-old girl who died after a hit-and-run in Micanopy back in October.

FHP troopers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Holt who they say was behind the wheel. He's expected to plead guilty in his next court appearance which could lead to a 4-year sentence. The protest will be held at the Alachua County Courthouse at 1 p.m.