Your Week Ahead: May 11-15

There will be COVID-19 testing sites set up at the MLK Center in East Gainesville. It will be open from 9 a.m. until noon or until 100 tests have been administered.

More COVID-19 testing will be available in Bradford County on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Starke elementary school.

Testing will also be available on Tuesday and Thursday at Union County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The testing at the sites mentioned in Union and Bradford counties are by appointments only. If you have symptoms you can call 904-964-7732 or 386-496-3211.

Officials in Suwannee County will offer free COVID-19 testing to residents even if they don't have symptoms. Drive-thru testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday at 915 Noble's Ferry Road between 9-11 a.m. No appointment is needed.

Alachua County commissioners will be discussing the state's emergency orders on Tuesday. Commissioners may have to adjust orders after a second lawsuit was filed against the county over mandatory face masks in essential businesses. That meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m.

This week is National Nurses Week. On Tuesday UF's College of Nursing will host a virtual pinning ceremony for graduates of their program. The virtual ceremony goes live at 2 p.m.

On Thursday Gainesville police officers will be hosting a workshop that aims to build trust between the youth and police officers. This will take place at the River Phoenix Center where they can meet face-to-face. This event starts at 7 p.m.