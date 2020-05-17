Your Week Ahead: May 18-22

Find out what's happening in your week ahead.

Starting Monday parts of north central florida will have the green light to reopen.

Gyms statewide can reopen on Monday while restaurants can operate at 50% capacity.

In Marion County, offices at the Ocala City Hall will reopen, and stay open Monday through Friday.

The lobby's hours will only be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. next week.

Visitors must set up an appointment to visit any restricted offices.

Florida Gateway College in Lake City is also welcoming new and current students back on campus on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Levy County Commission will discuss the latest executive orders for the their area.

The board will decide whether or not to approve their emergency declaration.

The county will also approve/reappoint people to various boards.

Some local businesses tell TV20 they hope to pressure commissioners to open back up.

Also in Levy County, health officials are hosting drive-thru testing on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at Yankeetown school.

No appointment is needed and testing is free.

On Thursday, the organization Florida realtors will release the latest numbers for the housing market during the month of April.

The report will include the latest numbers in North Central Florida.

On Friday, the Alachua County Christian Pastor Association is hosting another drive-thru food giveaway.

All you have to do is pull up and pop open your trunk.

This will take place at the Alachua county fair grounds from 9 a.m. To noon.