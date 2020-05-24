Your Week Ahead: May 25-29

On Monday, Marion County will be taking the time to honor the brave men and women who served. A ceremony will be held at Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on East Fort King Street.People are encouraged to come and bring their own chairs to the park. A live stream of the event will be posted on the county's Facebook page.

Also on Monday, it's a lucky day for seafood lovers. Cedar Key wholesalers are giving away clams for free. The family sized bags are first come and first serve.You can pick up a bag at the drive-thru parking lot of B&E Seafood on Southwest State Road 24. The event goes from 1 p.m. To 4 p.m. Ice will not be available

On Tuesday, both Levy and Alachua County Commissions are meeting to discuss their COVID-19 emergency orders.The Alachua County Commission meeting will go live at 11:30 a.m. on the county's website and Facebook page.Levy County Commissioners host their virtual meeting at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, Alachua County Public Schools are hosting their own telephone town hall hosted by superintendent Karen Clark.

Parents can address concerns and ask questions about the impact of COVID-19 on local schools. It can be streamed on Youtube. The meeting starts at 7:15 p.m.

