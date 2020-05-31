Your week ahead: June 1- June 5

Starting Monday, Ocala residents can expect to see more than just cars and trucks on some roads. The Ocala City Council approved a resolution allowing golf carts in certain areas downtown.

Drivers must have a license and their golf carts must be registered with the city.

Talks are underway for a new ATV park in Marion County. On Monday, the Marion county zoning commission will consider a proposal to convert rural property within the farmland preservation zone into an ATV park.

This area is near the intersection of Highway 329 and Highway 318.

Meanwhile residents in the town of Flemington are against the proposed changes that meeting starts on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, an empty seat is finally being filled. Ira Bethea will be sworn in as Ocala's District Two council member after winning 65% of the vote.

The ceremony is a long-time coming, after Ocala held their first initial election back in September resulting in several runoff elections.

On Wednesday, the legal battle continues over Alachua County's face mask ordinance.

A federal court hearing is scheduled after a motion was passed to issue a preliminary injunction against Alachua County's face mask requirement that hearing will take place at 10 a.m.