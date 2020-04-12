Your week ahead: April 13-17

Starting on Monday, the city of Gainesville will launch its pilot program "Feed GNV"

The city has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to help local restaurants provide grab-and-go meals seven days a week for members in need.

City officials say they plan to distribute up to 80 lunches.

On Tuesday, if you're in Marion county expect to run into some detours from construction. Spring road will be closed temporarily between the intersections of Water and Pine Road.

According to officials, crews will be installing water and sewer lines across the road.

On Wednesday, Gainesville City Commissioners will review and propose changes to the city's charter.

Throughout the month the city will host three virtual public meetings where residents can weigh in via phone or "E-comment".

The first meeting starts at 4PM on Wednesday.

On Friday the state will release unemployment numbers from March since the COVID-19 Pandemic started.

This comes after the Department of Economic Opportunity revamped its website to help people apply for unemployment benefits.

Last week, the agency says 560,000 unemployment claims were filed over a three week period.