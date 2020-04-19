Your week ahead April 20-24

Starting Monday, Alachua county will start their school bus Wi-Fi program.

School buses will be equipped with free hot spots to help students without internet.

The buses will drive to different areas around the county for three hour periods, Monday through Friday.

Students can access the connection from up to 200 feet away.

Drivers in Marion County can expect some delays and detours this week.

There will be temporary lane closures at SW 80th street at the intersection of SR 200.

The lanes will be closed for pavement repairs from April 20-24.

This week begins the qualification for congressional candidacy.

Florida's District 3 seat will be vacated by Congressman Ted Yoho is drawing the most interest with more than a dozen candidates raising money for their campaigns.

On Wednesday, Florida realtors are dropping the latest numbers on home sales during the month of March.

TV20 talked to a Gainesville real estate agent who says it's still possible to get your dream home, even during a pandemic.

Realtors are now applying safety measures and they tell prospective buyers that the process may take longer due to these changes

Sunday was the last day to vote for your favorite photos in UF's Earth Day photo contest.

Hundreds of people have submitted photos featuring nature or sustainability. They have been competing for a chance to be featured on the office of sustainability's website on earth day.

Sunday was the last day to vote.