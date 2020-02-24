Local sisterhood tip their hats off to famous author Zora Neale Hurston

A group of women swapped stories and donned blue hats in honor of a famous Florida woman.

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated gathered Sunday morning at the Cotton Club in Gainesville to honor the life and work of author Zora Neale Hurston.

Every February, the organization observes one of their founding principles that they call finer womanhood representing character, integrity and perseverance. To pay tribute to Hurston, author of the novel "Their Eyes are Watching God," they wore hats, which was Hurston's signature accessory.

"For a lot of us Zora Neale Hurston – I mean for many many many of us – Zora Neale Hurston was the first time we had ever read literature that actually sounded like a voice that we had heard before," Keturah Acevedo, an event coordinator, said. "She really spoke and she wrote in the vernacular of our culture and our people."

Women sang and read pieces of Hurston's works on a porch as Hurston had done years before, Acevedo said. Hurston found inspiration from the men she saw growing up who would tell stories on these porches.

Zeta Phi Beta is celebrating 100 years of the organization since it was founded on January 16, 1920. Hurston was even one of the first women to joing.