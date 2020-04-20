Stay-at-home order brings fear to domestic abuse survivors

Stay-at-home orders have been positive for some families getting the chance to spend more time together-- but for others, being forced to stay home can present a worst-case scenario.

Family and domestic health violence is estimated to affect over 10 million people in the US every year. While deputies in Alachua County haven't directly seen a dramatic increase in domestic violence cases on their end, Alachua County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson, Art Forgey, said they know the numbers don’t reflect the severity of the situation. He mentioned how hundreds of domestic abuse cases go unreported.

"We may not see that spike now ... but as we go on and this drags out, we will probably see that spike, and I hate to say it, but it will probably get worse before it gets better," Forgey said.

He said he believes theres many different reasons -- some unprescendented-- that COVID-19 could effect people dealing with domestic violence.

“I think this is uncharted territory for all of us. Not only do you have the stress of being at home but many people have their kids home with them because schools are closed, many people have lost their jobs ... theres a lot of outside stressers that play into this," Forgey said.

But luckily, there’s hope. Peaceful Paths is just one of 42 domestic violence support centers in the area. Executive Director Theresa Beachy says they've certainly noticed the increase in people seeking help since the pandemic started.

"We don’t want to say COVID-19 is causing an increase in domestic violence, but it is definitely contributing to the excuses that batterer's use to exert power and control over their victims. We are worried ... say there are survivors with their children and they feel like they can't leave right now ... we want to make sure they have access to reach out for support."

If you are seeking help from domestic violence or know someone who is, we've listed some resources below.

Peaceful Paths Helpline : (352) 377 - 8255

FCADV Statewide Helpline: (1- 800) 500 - 1119