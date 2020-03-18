COVID-19 testing dependent on specific criteria

Health care providers are asking everyone even if you have symptoms of the flu to not rush to get tested for COVID-19 unless you also meet specific criteria that we'll break down for you.

The common symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, fever, and shortness of breath however, so limited numbers of tests aren't wasted meeting specific criteria before testing is critical.

Paul Meyers an administrator for the Alachua County Department of Health said, "the risk factors that go along with the symptoms are any international travel if you've been on a cruise if you are over the age of 65 with health conditions. If you are an immune-compromised individual or if you have had contact with an individual who is a confirmed case of COVID-19. those would all be risk factors that would accompany these symptoms that would make you a candidate to get tested."

Dan Duncanson is the CEO for SIMEDHealth, LLC who added, "despite the fact every NBA player seems to be able to get the test whether they're sick or not that is not the standard that should be going on in the community. Not everyone who wants a test should be able to get it at this point in time because we have to limit the tests."

Your private provider or county health department can provide tests, but you're asked to call ahead and explain your symptoms first.

Duncanson said, "that way if they are meeting the criteria for persons under investigation the healthcare practice can facilitate getting them in quickly and possibly seeing them in their vehicles to cut down on transmission to others."

Tests done at the Alachua County Health Department go to a lab in Jacksonville and have a quicker return on results than private providers which are tested at commercial labs said, Meyers.

"So I know with the state lab which they're running 24/7 and we can get results back once it arrives there in 24-48 hours. The commercial labs I understand are a little bit longer and that range is 3 to 5 days."

The test is fairly simple it involves swabbing two q-tips in your nose and throat. The Alachua County Health Department has been testing quote "scores" of people daily for the virus.

