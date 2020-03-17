All SEC competition wiped out through school year

The SEC has announced that all remaining competition by its member institutions is canceled through the 2019-20 academic year, due to concern related to COVID-19.

The cancelation includes the University of Florida's Orange and Blue Game, previously set for April 18th, and Pro Day, which had been scheduled for March 31st.

The Florida athletic department also previously closed all team areas in its athletic facilities until at least April 15, with the exception of its sports health and academic advising units.

All purchases to Gator events scheduled from March 13th to the end of spring competition will be refunded.

