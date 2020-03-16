Bassett enters transfer portal

With the college basketball season halted due to the spread of the Coronavirus, Gator men's player Dontay Bassett has elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal and seek a different school. Bassett will be a graduate transfer when he finds a new team.

Bassett played sparingly this past season, appearing in only 17 games with no starts and averaging 1.2 points. His best production came against Marshall on November 29th, when he scored six points on three of five shooting from the field. He also missed about a month of time dealing with knee and calf injuries.

Bassett's departure is the fifth by a Florida front court player since the start of the 2018-19 season.