Buccaneer athletes sign together

Branford High School held a coincidental letter of intent ceremony for a trio of Buccaneer athletes last week, two of whom had their spring seasons cut short by COVID-19.

Brock Lewis will play baseball at South Georgia State College. Lewis hit the only home run for the Buccaneers this spring through seven regular season games.

Kinleigh Collins is headed to LaGrange College to play both indoor volleyball and beach volleyball. Collins helped the Buccaneers to the Class 1A state semifinals as a senior.

Adrianna Saavedra is going to play softball at Santa Fe College. Saavedra was a team captain and middle infielder for Branford.

The three athletes held their announcements at the same time, but kept several feet apart to maintain compliance with social distancing regulations.