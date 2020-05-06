Casse chosen for 2020 Racing Hall of Fame class

Renowned Ocala trainer Mark Casse has been elected to horse racing's National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. The class of seven members will tentatively be inducted on Friday, August 7th in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Casse's training career dates back to when he earned his license at age 17. He has gone on to claim 2,865 victories. HIs most recent major wins came in the 2019 Preakness Stakes with War of Will, and the 2019 Belmont stakes with Sir Winston. He has also trained four Eclipse Award winners.

Some of Casse's greatest successes have come in Canada. He has been the leading trainer at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Ontario 14 times.