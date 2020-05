After leading the Chiefland Indians to the Class 1A region title game as a senior, Ty Corbin has committed to Clarion University, a Division II program that plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Listed by MaxPreps at 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, Corbin gave defenses a good look at the back of his jersey last fall, accounting for 33 total touchdowns on the ground and through the air.