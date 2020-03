The Tigers held a 19-6 lead early but couldn't hang on against a seasoned Dillard Panthers team and lost their state semifinal matchup 71-66 in double overtime.

The Panthers' Ivan Reynolds hit a shot with no time left to send the game to a second OT. The shot looked like it could have been ruled not in time, but the call stood.

Kenney Gaines scored 24 points to lead the Tigers, while Darrien Jones added 20. Columbia finishes the season 28-3 overall.