After averaging 18.8 points per game as a senior, Eastside Rams sharpshooter Korin Bradley decides he'll play college basketball at Florida Memorial, an NAIA school in Miami Gardens.

Bradley helped the Rams to a 48-11 record over the last two seasons. He joins a program that competes in the Sun Conference, where 10 of the league's 12 members are based in Florida. The Lions go up against the likes of Webber International, Keiser, St. Thomas, and Warner.