FHSAA cancels spring sports

Following the announcement by Governor Ron DeSantis that mandates the continuation of distance learning for the remainder of the school year during the COVIID-19 outbreak, Florida's governing body of high school sports has officially pulled the plug on spring athletics.

The FHSAA issued a statement Monday afternoon canceling the rest of the season for all sports, including baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, and track and field.

"Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports," the FHSAA stated. "We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this Association."

The FHSAA went on to thank the contributions made by Florida's graduating seniors who will now be unable to finish their prep careers.

The statement concluded by saying that the FHSAA is eager for schools to resume competition in the 2020-21 school year and urged everyone to continue to uphold social distancing guidelines.