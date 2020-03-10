FSU ends UF baseball's unbeaten run

The Gator baseball team had two impressive streaks halted on Tuesday night, falling to Florida State, 2-0 for their first defeat of the season after 16 straight victories. The loss also snaps Florida's 11-game winning streak against FSU in the head to head series.

FSU starter Antonio Velez held Florida to just one hit in six innings of work and was given and early 1-0 lead on a first inning bloop single by Reese Albert that drove in Tyler Martin.

The Seminoles limited the hot-hitting Gators to three hits all night, although Jacob Young was able to collect one, extending his hitting streak to 18 games.

The Gators also received 15 strikeouts from a total of five pitchers to keep the game close.

Florida State's victory is its first over Florida since the 2016 Super Regionals and was played in front of a season-high crowd of 5,276 at McKethan Stadium.

The two rivals meet twice more this season, March 24th in Jacksonville and April 14th In Tallahassee.

