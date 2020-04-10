Florida Gators athletics participates in "Light it Blue" tribute to essential workers

The Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at the University of Florida campus lit up blue on Thursday night, but not for the Florida Gators sports teams.

The athletic program joined the “Light it Blue” movement, where athletic venues and structures have turned on blue lights in support of those who work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video boards at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and inside the O-dome, turned blue.

The two buildings on the UF campus were two of the many venues across the country that lit up blue at 8 PM.

Other athletic facilities that joined the “Light it Blue” movement include Madison Square Garden, The College Football Hall of Fame, Lambeau Field, NRG Stadium, CitiBank Field, Madison Square Garden, Met Life Stadium, Barclays Center, Prudential Center, US Bank Stadium, Target Field, Xcel Energy Center, Target Center, Levi’s Stadium, State Farm Stadium, Staples Center, T-Mobile Arena, AACenter, and the Cotton Bowl Stadium