Florida freshman and Gainesville native Tre Mann enters NBA draft

Sunday marked the deadline for underclassmen to enter the NBA draft.

Florida freshman point guard Tre Mann joined teammate Andrew Nembhard as underclassmen who will be entering the NBA draft.

The McDonald's All-American and top 50 recruit averaged 5.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 29 appearances during his freshman season.

Lots of draft boards don't have Mann or Nembhard as draft picks.

Mann, who is from Gainesville has not announced if he has hired an agent.

If he hires a non NCAA approved agent, he will lose his collegiate eligibility.

Entering the draft allows Mann to get feedback from teams and scouts.

Two underclassmen have announced that they will be returning, freshman guard Scottie Lewis and sophomore forward Keyontae Johnson.

Florida hasn't had anyone drafted since Erik Murphy in 2013 and an underclassman hasn't been drafted since Bradley Beal in 2012.